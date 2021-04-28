Jennifer Lopez continues to ‘follow her heart’ after breakup while Alex Rodriguez ‘wants to get back together’

A source recently revealed why Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez met last week after their breakup and where the couple currently stands. Scroll down to see what the insider had to say.

This month, after several rumours, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced that their relations had finally come to an end. But just a few days after they broke up, they reunited for dinner. Now, a source is revealing why the pair actually reunited.JLo and ARod met for dinner on Friday (April 23) at the Hotel Bel-Air, which was also the site of their first date in 2017.

A source said their dinner was to “talk business and how to move forward in a friendly way,” according to People magazine. “Jennifer and Alex are figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends.” After their breakup, the source added that Jennifer is doing “fine. She is very strong and will continue to follow her heart.” However, “Alex seems to have a harder time letting go. He still wants to get back together with Jennifer. But to her, their relationship is over.”

In case you were living under a rock, the ex-power couple began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair postponed their wedding twice. As for what led to their unfortunate breakup; a Page Six source believes that the duo decided to part ways because of Rodriguez being linked to Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. "The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it," the source stated. It was in January, during a Southern Charm reunion preview which saw Craig Conover calling Madison a homewrecker, accusing her of cheating on Austen Kroll by having an affair with an ex-MLB player from Miami. Many believed it to be Alex.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez break up & call off their wedding; Is reality star Madison LeCroy the reason?

Share your comment ×