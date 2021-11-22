Jennifer Lopez debuts her film Marry Me's single On My Way in a dreamy performance at AMAs 2021; PICS

The trailer of Jennifer Lopez's upcoming rom-com, Marry Me which also stars Owen Wilson was released recently. Debuting a new single from the film, JLo delivered a mesmerising performance on the track On My Way from the film at American Music Awards 2021. Lopez looked like a dream in a stunning tulle dress and a veil during the performance.

The 52-year-old singer began her performance onstage at the AMAs sporting a black gown and later changed into a beige tulle dress with a veil as she belted out the beautiful number to a piano score at the event. The singer's bridal look was beyond gorgeous and her emotional ballad further touched everyone's hearts.

During Lopez's performance, clips from Marry Me were also played in the background as she sang her beautiful track from the film. Lopez's connection with the American Music Awards has been strong and in fact, last year as well she performed at the award ceremony alongside Maluma as the duo had taken the audience by storm with their performance of Pa' Ti and Lonely.

Check out Jennifer Lopez's photos here:

While Lopez performed at the AMAs 2021, we bet fans missed out on seeing her take on the red carpet. Recently, the actress has been giving fans some serious red carpet goals, especially whenever she turns up with boyfriend Ben Affleck. We bet fans missed seeing the Bennifer PDA on the American Music Awards red carpet. As for Lopez's upcoming film, Marry Me is all set to release in February 2022.

ALSO READ: AMAs 2021 Winners List: BTS bag Favourite Group; Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran win Favourite Pop Artist honours