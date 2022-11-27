Jennifer Lopez deletes all Instagram posts; Announces new album ‘This Is Me… Now’
Jennifer Lopez , the popular star has raised eyebrows after she deleted all her Instagram posts. Later, the actress-singer shared a video, announcing her new music album.
Jennifer Lopez, the celebrated singer-actress left her fans and followers shocked after deleting her entire posts on her official Instagram page, a couple of days. The 53-year-old American star raised eyebrows with her sudden decision to clear up her Instagram handle. Later, she also raised eyebrows by changing her profile pictures on all social media handles including Instagram and Twitter, for a while. Jennifer Lopez changed her profile picture into a black circle but later changed it with a photoshoot image.
Jennifer Lopez announces her new album
Meanwhile, some of the actress-singer's fans speculated that she decided to reset her Instagram page for the launch of her new album. The netizens even pointed out that this album has a connection with her third studio album 'This Is Me... Then' which was released in 2002. The fans came to this conclusion, as Jennifer Lopez's name in her Facebook profile picture was written in the same font as the 2002-released album's title.
However, as speculated, Jennifer Lopez has finally launched her new album, which is titled 'This Is Me... Now'. The celebrated singer took to her official Instagram handle and shared the exciting update, with a special video. In the video, Jennifer Lopez's evolution from the time of the release of 'This Is Me... Then' to the release of 'This Is Me... Now' is shown beautifully.
Check out Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post below:
About This Is Me... Now
As the title suggests, Jennifer Lopez's new album is said to have a connection with the 2002-released 'This Is Me... Then', which is one of her most celebrated works. In a press release, it is described that the new album paves way for a new era for the renowned singer. The album reportedly includes confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, and upbeat celebrations of love while sharing some of her most vulnerable truths.
For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez was engaged to her now-husband Ben Affleck in the early 2000s, when she was working on 'This Is Me... Then'. The couple later ended their engagement and moved on in their respective lives, only to rekindle their romance a couple of years back. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now married, and the singer is now set to release the follow-up album to her 2002-released hit.
