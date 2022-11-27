Jennifer Lopez deletes all Instagram posts; Announces new album ‘This Is Me… Now’

Jennifer Lopez, the celebrated singer-actress left her fans and followers shocked after deleting her entire posts on her official Instagram page, a couple of days. The 53-year-old American star raised eyebrows with her sudden decision to clear up her Instagram handle. Later, she also raised eyebrows by changing her profile pictures on all social media handles including Instagram and Twitter, for a while. Jennifer Lopez changed her profile picture into a black circle but later changed it with a photoshoot image. Jennifer Lopez announces her new album

Meanwhile, some of the actress-singer's fans speculated that she decided to reset her Instagram page for the launch of her new album. The netizens even pointed out that this album has a connection with her third studio album 'This Is Me... Then' which was released in 2002. The fans came to this conclusion, as Jennifer Lopez's name in her Facebook profile picture was written in the same font as the 2002-released album's title. However, as speculated, Jennifer Lopez has finally launched her new album, which is titled 'This Is Me... Now'. The celebrated singer took to her official Instagram handle and shared the exciting update, with a special video. In the video, Jennifer Lopez's evolution from the time of the release of 'This Is Me... Then' to the release of 'This Is Me... Now' is shown beautifully. Check out Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post below: