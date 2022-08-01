Jennifer Lopez delivers her FIRST stage performance after marrying Ben Affleck in Italy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left fans surprised after the duo tied the knot in Las Vegas last month. The singer announced the big news in her newsletter and even signed it off with her new name that said, Jennifer Lynne Affleck. Following her marriage, JLo took to the stage for the first time at the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef charity gala in Italy.

After spending a romantic honeymoon in Paris with her husband, Lopez returned to the stage for the recent event where she performed some of her biggest hits and opened her set with popular tracks such as If You Had My Love and Waiting for Tonight. Jennifer performed on stage in a stunning look as she donned a tiger-striped Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi ensemble.

Diplo, Sofia Carson and DJ Cruz also performed ahead of Lopez’s headlining set at the event. The Unicef event was also attended by other celebrities including Jamie Foxx, Vanessa Hudgens, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto among others.

Lopez recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck after the couple rekindled their romance last year. Announcing the news of her wedding, Lopez wrote, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient." She further added, "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight."

The couple got engaged for a second time in April 2022. Ahead of her Italy performance, Lopez and Affleck were seen enjoying romantic dates in Paris during the honeymoon.

