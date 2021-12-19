Jennifer Lopez denies claims of being 'pissed' at Ben Affleck over his comments about Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck recently made the headlines following his interview with Howard Stern where he spoke about several things including his previous marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and how he struggled with alcoholism during the same. After reports claimed that Jennifer Lopez was mad at Affleck for his comments, the singer has denied all claims.

Jennifer Lopez clarified news about the reports in a statement to People where she said, "This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel." She further added that she holds immense respect for Ben and said, "I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."

It all started after Ben Affleck during his interview with Howard Stern, mentioned that he found himself dealing with alcoholism following the deterioration of marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Garner during which he "felt trapped." The actor's comments received backlash online as many claimed the actor was trying to put the blame of his alcoholism on Garner.

In his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his upcoming film, The Last Duel, the actor addressed the online hate and maintained that his comments were taken out of context. Affleck stated that he would never want his kids to think that he said bad words about their mom. Affleck shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with Garner.

Jennifer Garner has not commented on the ongoing issue. Garner and Affleck had tied the knot in 2005. The duo separated in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2018.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck REVEALS why he almost didn't rekindle romance with Jennifer Lopez after split with Jennifer Garner