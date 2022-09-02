Jennifer Lopez details Ben Affleck and her kids' special role in their Georgia wedding ceremony

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her wedding ceremony with Ben Affleck in her recent newsletter and it included details such as the song that the couple walked down the aisle to and also the involvement of their children in the ceremony. The singer described their Georgia wedding as perfect and also said, "This was heaven" in a lengthy note explaining what happened at all the events of the three-day celebration.

Particularly speaking about their blended family, Lopez said, "As I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn’t ‘True Companion’ however. It was his ‘The Things We’ve Handed Down” — a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk." The singer revealed that she walked down the aisle to the song, The Things We’ve Handed Down.

Adding on about their children, Lopez said, "We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did."

Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony as well as Ben Affleck's three kids, daughters Seraphina and Violet and son Samuel walked down the aisle with the couple for the dreamy ceremony. Lopez spoke about it all coming together beautifully in a full circle moment. Before tying the knot, Bennifer was seen hanging out with kids on several occasions and the blended family had also taken a trip to Disneyland together.

