Jennifer Lopez DODGES question about Ben Affleck; Cheekily says Loving 1 another has never been more relevant

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez recently appeared on Today alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda to promote the re-release of their song “Love Makes the World Go Round” in honour of the fifth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub tragedy, and during her virtual appearance the singer, for the first time, reacting to a question about beau Ben Affleck!

During the chat, host Hoda Kotb said that she had noticed a change in the singer since her romance with Ben began. “You look happier,” she told Jennifer. “Look, I just have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I’m like, ‘She looks happier, she looks happier.’ Are we happier?” “I’m always happy when I see you Hoda,” Jennifer replied, side-stepping any direct mention of Ben.

“The song is out, five years since we’ve done it. And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now,” she added with a smile. “Wait, it’s me you’re talking to, you know that,” Hoda said. “I know,” Jennifer said. “You can call me. You have my number!”

If you didn’t know, after almost 2 decades of breaking up back in the 90s, Jennifer and Ben famously got back together in April and are reportedly already touring houses together. Since April, JLo has moved home base from Miami to LA, where Ben resides. The couple is reportedly serious about spending their future together.

