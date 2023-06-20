Jennifer Lopez drops shirtless mirror selfie of Ben Affleck on Father’s Day; Fans can't keep calm

Jennifer Lopez has celebrated Father’s Day by posting some glimpses of her husband Ben Affleck and one photo has a jaw-drop moment. A few hours ago, 53-year-old actress-singer wished her husband ‘Happy Father’s Day.’ Surprisingly, she gave a glimpse of an almost naked Ben in the post. The internet went wild after getting the shirtless mirror selfie of Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez shares nude mirror selfie of Ben Affleck

Taking to her Instagram, JLo shared photos of her husband in a cute ‘Daddy Appreciation Post.’ She wrote, “Daddy Appreciation Post…Happy Father’s Day Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

The first picture shows Ben taking a mirror selfie while being nude. The second one is a video of the Air actor along with his wife Lopez. The third and fourth photos show cozy moments of the couple. Apart from these, what caught fans’ attention is the shirtless mirror selfie of Affleck. Have a look:

Check out fans’ reactions

As soon as the singer shared the post, fans were quick enough to react to her post. They are shocked to get the shirtless selfie of Affleck. A fan wrote, “can’t believe i know what face Ben Affleck makes when posing for a nude. Another commented, “I don’t know why …. But this post is somewhat cringe.” “Where are pics of him with the kids? I love her but this post is strange to me,” commented an Instagram user.

Amid negative reactions, some fans of J.Lo came in support as one said, “OMG there is so much hate and judging in a lot of comments for this post. People please!!! Chill. Happy Father’s Day.” Another commented, “Everyone needs to shut up on this thread. She’s posting about her husband and how he’s a great father. She doesn’t need to show the kids.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Ben started dating in 2001. After a short engagement, Bennifer broke up in 2004. In 2008, the singer became a mother of twins Max and Emme. She welcomed her beautiful kids with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. On the other hand, Ben has three children with his ex wife, Jennifer Garner- Violet (17), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (11). However, Lopez and Ben got married in July 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Does Ben Affleck share an 'incredibly close' relationship with Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme? Find out