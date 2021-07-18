  1. Home
Jennifer Lopez ENJOYS some weekend time with daughter Emme; Posts sun soaked selfie

Jennifer Lopez calls daughter Emme her “coconut”, as they post a sun-soaked selfie on the weekend.
Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme were out on a sunny day for some weekend fun. Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme bond during the weekend.
Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme are serving some major ‘mother-daughter goals! The singer, 51, and her 13-year-old daughter were spotted enjoying some good time under the sun. Posting an adorable sun-kissed selfie on the former’s Instagram account, the mother-daughter duo was seen vibing hard in the weekend. Captioning it, “#WeekendVibes with my coconut”, Lopez and daughter Emme seemed to be enjoying a beautiful sunny day.

The two-time Grammy nominee was seen wearing a simple, yet chic white tank top, along with a pair of golden hoop earrings. She matched square aviator sunglasses to balance the look just right! Emme kept her style intact with a blue shirt worn above a white t-shirt. Both of them were smiling for the selfie, with Emme sitting on her mother’s lap, making it an adorable image of the two. The singer and actress co-parent Emme and her twin-brother Max along with ex-husband Mark Anthony.

According to a source, via PEOPLE, Lopez’s kids have been quite busy bonding with their mother’s love interest Ben Affleck. JLo, Ben, and the kids were also spotted returning from the Hamptons where they celebrated the 4th of July together. "They had an amazing weekend in the Hamptons. It was very relaxing and fun for everyone...Ben is bonding with Jennifer's kids," the source told PEOPLE.

Following their respective splits from Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in late April this year. Originally, the couple had begun dating as early as 2002 when they met on the set of the movie Gigli. However, their engagement was called off in January 2004.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted house hunting in LA; Duo moving in together after 2 months of dating?

