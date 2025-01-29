Jennifer Lopez Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude to Fans After Kiss of the Spider Woman Sundance Premiere; ‘My Heart Is So Full’

Jennifer Lopez doesn't shy away from expressing her gratitude. The actress and singer took to her social media handle to thank her fans after her latest project, Kiss of the Spider Woman, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26.

In the carousel post, the On The Floor songstress included a picture of herself in the first slide. In the second photo, she shared a screenshot of the reviews her project received, and in the third slide, Lopez shared a wholesome picture of a dog.

In the post’s caption, the singer wrote, “One of the many reviews from last night, and my heart is so full.” The artist further described the venture as a work of “love” and shared that witnessing the audience’s excitement meant the “world” to her.

She then expressed how thankful she was, adding, “When I think of the message and the music, I truly cannot wait for you to experience this movie when it finally comes out. Your support keeps me inspired every step of the way.”

According to People magazine, the musician and actress was honored with a standing ovation at the screening. During the post-premiere discussion at the event, Lopez reportedly mentioned that she had waited for that moment her entire life.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing artist shared that when discussing the “importance of musicals,” the inspiration behind her desire to be in the business came from her mother. She recalled, “My mother would sit me in front of the TV... it would come on once a year, West Side Story on Thanksgiving. I remember I was just mesmerized. And I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’”

Lopez reportedly emphasized that this had always been her aim, and this was the “first time” she truly had the opportunity to achieve it. She added, “This crowd made my dream come true!”