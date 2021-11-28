Jennifer Lopez feels Ben Affleck and her are 'meant to be' after spending Thanksgiving together

Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance, the couple has been inseparable and have been enjoying each other's company in the best way. Despite their busy schedules, the couple spent Thanksgiving together. According to a People source, Lopez spent the day in Los Angeles with Affleck and felt the do is truly meant to be.

As per People, Affleck joined Lopez for Thanksgiving festivities at her home. Prior to that, he also celebrated the day with his own children, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom he shares with former wife Jennifer Garner. While JLo was busy shooting for her upcoming Netflix film in Vancouver, the actress flew down to for the festive day.

According to the source who spoke to People, Lopez was beyond glad to return to her family and Ben after having an "intense" schedule. The source further added,

"They are doing really well. Jennifer loves being with Ben. She feels it's truly meant to be."

After Thanksgiving, the couple is also planning to spend Christmas together and are currently working on a plan for the same revealed a separate source to People. This will mark Bennifer's first Christmas together after rekindling their romance earlier this year.

Jennifer and Ben first sparked romance rumours in April following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez to whom the singer was engaged for two years. Lopez and Affleck made their rekindled romance social media official on the former's birthday and later also made their red carpet together at several events including the Venice Film Festival, Met Gala and more.

