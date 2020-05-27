Jennifer Lopez feels heartbroken over postponing her marriage with Alex Rodriguez indefinitely due to COVID 19

Jennifer Lopez says she feels heartbroken about postponing her wedding with Alex Rodriguez indefinitely due to Coronavirus.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had been planning a summer wedding in Italy. Reportedly, the couple had started making arrangements for their big day but like many other couples who were looking forward to getting married in 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's marriage plans also got affected by the Coronavirus. As social distancing restrictions are put in place due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the globe, public gatherings are forbidden and it seems it'll stay this way for quite some time.

Speaking with the Today Show, Jennifer Lopez revealed how she feels about postponing her marriage with Alex Rodriguez indefinitely due to the Coronavirus outbreak. "Nobody knows, Really, there’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out," JLo said. "It’s disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off, which is what we’re doing kind of right now, but at the same time…we had a lot of plans for this summer, and this year but, everything’s kinda on hold right now," Jennifer Lopez went on to add.

Jennifer Lopez admitted that she feels heartbroken over postponing her plans and said, "I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I’m also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see. The actress wishes to marry Alex Rodriguez soon after the pandemic ends and wants to celebrate their love in the presence of family and close friends.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez wants to marry Alex Rodriguez in Italy 'shortly after' Coronavirus crisis ends?

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×