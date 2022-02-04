Jennifer Lopez felt 'bad' for Matt Damon after he was repeatedly asked about Ben Affleck and her romance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance made the headlines last year and before the couple's confirmation came about it, Affleck's close friend Matt Damon was asked by the media multiple times if the rumours were true. In her recent appearance on Today show to promote Marry Me, JLo reacted to what Matt Damon was put through by media.

During the promotions of The Last Duel starring him and Affleck, Matt Damon was repeatedly asked about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance. While Damon took it in his stride and gave some hilarious responses to the media, Lopez addressed the same recently and maintained that she "felt bad" for the actor.

While speaking to Today, Lopez said, "You guys really gave him a hard time. I felt so bad for him. I was like, 'Oh my god.'"

Lopez and Affleck eventually confirmed their romance last year during JLo's 52nd birthday as she posted a steamy photo of the duo. As for Damon who was quizzed about their relationship in April last year, the actor had maintained he loves them both and that if the rumours turned out to be true it would be awesome.

Recently, Lopez also gave a rare insight into her relationship with Affleck and told People that initially, there was "fear" but added that this time their romance is very different compared to their 2000s relationship considering the duo has grown old and are smarter in handling it despite the pressure that it comes with being in the public eye.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez thinks fan theory about Ben Affleck and her recreating Jenny From the Block is 'funny'