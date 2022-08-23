Jennifer Lopez felt romantic Georgia wedding with Ben Affleck was like a 'dream'; Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot at the actor's Georgia estate over the weekend and it was a romantic affair. With all the guests dressed up in white, Lopez walked down the aisle in a stunning Ralph Lauren gown as she married Affleck for the second time after their Vegas wedding, this time in the presence of their family and friends.

According to People, a source has now revealed that the singer was beyond thrilled about her wedding and was particularly happy that their children were also present. A source revealed to the portal, "It was a dream for her. She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special." The source also noted that following their three-day celebration, JLo "feels extremely happy being married to Ben."

The insider also added that Lopez enjoys referring to Affleck as "my husband." The couple who got engaged earlier this year left fans surprised after they announced their Vegas wedding in July. Jennifer shared the big update in her newsletter where she also dropped the first photos from her wedding to Affleck for which she wore a dress from an old movie.

As for the couple's Georgia wedding, not only family but the couple's close friends were also in attendance including the likes of Ben's best friend from the industry, Matt Damon who was accompanied by his wife. The three-day wedding celebration consisted of a lot of activities including a special brunch with the newlyweds as well as a barbecue.

ALSO READ: After lavish second-wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kick off brunch in Georgia with A-list guests