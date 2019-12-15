Jennifer Lopez is fiance Alex Rodriguez's 'Fly Girl' as they step out for a basketball game on date night

The couple stepped into a rather sporty weekend as their Friday night was a date night at the Lakers and Miami Heat game in Miami.

Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez are often dishing out couple goals on Instagram. If not couple goals, then it's safe to say that family goals are the next best thing on their Instagram accounts. The couple stepped into a rather sporty weekend as their Friday night was a date night at the Lakers and Miami Heat game in Miami. Jennifer and Alex, who got engaged this year, looked smart as they sat courtside for the basketball game.

For the outing, Jennifer Lopez looked chic as she wore an olive green top with gold buttons. She completed her look with her classic high bun and large hoop earrings. Whereas for Alex, the former professional baseball player, wore a dark long sleeve polo topped with black quarter zip and aviator sunglasses. He took to Instagram to share a fun picture of the Hustlers actress and wrote, "Fly girl #datenight."

Lopez also responded to Alex's post and commented, "Lol... forever and always." In the video, Lopez danced in her seat while he chuckled along at her cute moves. The couple awere also gifted with their own personalised Miami Heat jerseys with their nicknames, J. Lo and A-Rod, respectively on the back.

Check out Alex's adorable post below:

Despite their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Alex are yet to reveal their wedding date. While there was buzz that it would take place in December, it is now being reported that the couple will walk down the aisle early next year.

Credits :Instagram

Read More