Jennifer Lopez flaunts her perfectly toned body in a bikini picture; Check Out
To say that Jennifer Lopez defies age would be an understatement. It seems like the 50-year-old singer lives in a parallel universe where people just don’t age and her latest social media update proves that. JLo set Instagram on fire with her latest upload which features her in a stunning white bikini, leaving little to the imagination. In the mirror selfie, Jennifer can be seen showing off her perfectly toned body and a jaw-dropping figure. “Relaxed and recharged,” she wrote alongside the picture.
Shortly after she posted the picture, her fans flooded the comment section and showered the singer-actress with love and appreciation. “literally would kill for this body but I’m over here eating chips,” a fan wrote. “Good job baby, you always working so hard to get what u want, stay #HEALTHY honey,” another commented. “Your perfect, your beautiful, you look like Jennifer Lopez.. I need to stop eating carbs at least cause I'm too tired after work to hit the gym 2 or more times a week. Ayyyy these maldita biles,” another fan wrote.
Check out the post here:
The post comes two weeks after JLo rocked the stage at Super Bowl 2020 LIV half time show with a power-packed performance alongside Shakira. She delivered a rendition of some of her all-time hits, including Jenny From the Block and Waiting for Tonight. During her latest appearance at The Jimmy Fallon Show, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was on a strict diet for months before her Super Bowl performance. She wanted to be in the best shape for the night to deliver flawless performance.
