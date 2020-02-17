Jennifer Lopez flaunts her perfectly toned body in a bikini picture; Check Out

Jennifer Lopez showed off her perfectly toned body in a bikini picture which she posted on Instagram and her fans could not get enough of it. Check it out.

To say that Jennifer Lopez defies age would be an understatement. It seems like the 50-year-old singer lives in a parallel universe where people just don’t age and her latest social media update proves that. JLo set Instagram on fire with her latest upload which features her in a stunning white bikini, leaving little to the imagination. In the mirror selfie, Jennifer can be seen showing off her perfectly toned body and a jaw-dropping figure. “Relaxed and recharged,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Shortly after she posted the picture, her fans flooded the comment section and showered the singer-actress with love and appreciation. “literally would kill for this body but I’m over here eating chips,” a fan wrote. “Good job baby, you always working so hard to get what u want, stay #HEALTHY honey,” another commented. “Your perfect, your beautiful, you look like Jennifer Lopez.. I need to stop eating carbs at least cause I'm too tired after work to hit the gym 2 or more times a week. Ayyyy these maldita biles,” another fan wrote.

Check out the post here:

The post comes two weeks after JLo rocked the stage at Super Bowl 2020 LIV half time show with a power-packed performance alongside Shakira. She delivered a rendition of some of her all-time hits, including Jenny From the Block and Waiting for Tonight. During her latest appearance at The Jimmy Fallon Show, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was on a strict diet for months before her Super Bowl performance. She wanted to be in the best shape for the night to deliver flawless performance.

