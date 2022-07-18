Jennifer Lopez flaunts her wedding ring in FIRST post after tying the knot with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave their fans a massive surprise as they tied the knot on July 17. The couple who rekindled their romance last year fulfilled the dream they saw 20 years ago when they were together of tying the knot with each other. The singer shared the news of her wedding in her newsletter and also shared an Instagram post.

In her first Instagram post after marrying Ben Affleck, JLo in the captions wrote, "Sadie" referencing the lyrics "Sadie, Sadie, married lady," as sung by Fanny Brice in the show. Along with it, Lopez also dropped a photo where she was seen flaunting her wedding ring as she posed in a make-up-free look in the bed. Speaking about the wedding bands, Lopez wrote in her newsletter, "We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives."

Lopez's post received several congratulatory messages from her fans and friends. Vanessa Bryant commented on JLo's post and wrote, "Congratulations!" Also, Hoda Kotb congratulated the happy couple saying, "Love is patient and right on time. Congrats my darling."

Check out Jennifer Lopez's post here:

The singer also shared her new name in the newsletter as she referred to herself as "Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck." Lopez has reportedly taken Ben's surname legally according to marriage documents obtained by TMZ. After getting engaged earlier this year, Ben and JLo tied the knot in a surprise ceremony nearly 20 years after the couple was originally supposed to tie the knot after their first engagement in the early 2000s.

