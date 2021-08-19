Jennifer Lopez gearing up to kick Alex Rodriguez out of joint business? Singer keen on ‘breaking all ties’

After deleting all the evidence of her relationship from Instagram, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly set to cut all ties with former fiancé Alex Rodriguez. A source recently spoke to Us Weekly and revealed what Jen is planning. The insider said: “Jennifer is done dealing with Alex.” and that the 52-year-old star is “washing her hands of him romantically and also as a business partner. Her management team and her lawyers will be talking to his [team] to tie up any loose ends.”

If you didn’t know, the singer and actress and former athlete, 46, called off their engagement in April through a joint statement that they are “better as friends.” At the time, however, they noted that they would maintain any business arrangements they already had in progress. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the statement continued. In addition to their real estate portfolio, the former couple are investors in telemedicine company Hims & Hers and the personal training app Fitplan.

In order to cut ties, Jennifer would either have to sell her side of the company or buy him out, the insider explained. “She doesn’t care about how it goes down, just that she is free of the ties to him. She knows it’s [only] fair to Ben.”

As for Jennifer, the singer famously got back together with her 2000s ex, Ben Affleck in April, just weeks after calling it off with A-Rod. One month later, a source told Us that Lopez and Affleck were “full-on dating and very happy together.” In the months since, they’ve been house-hunting in Los Angeles and getting to know each other’s families. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. For his part, Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

