Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional On-Stage Amid Becoming Single Again After Divorce From Ben Affleck: 'You Got Me Feeling...'

Jennifer Lopez is officially moving forward after her split from Ben Affleck, but emotions ran high as she performed in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The 55-year-old singer appeared visibly moved during her sold-out concert, placing her hand on her chest and fighting back tears as the audience applauded her.

Lopez and Affleck’s divorce was finalized on January 6, and according to TMZ, they were officially declared legally single on February 21. During the concert, Lopez—dressed in a shimmering brown jumpsuit—acknowledged the overwhelming support from her fans, saying, “Now you got me feeling myself,” in a video shared on Instagram.

The couple’s relationship had been a rollercoaster. After rekindling their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement, they tied the knot in 2022. However, two years later, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024—exactly on their second wedding anniversary—citing irreconcilable differences.

While both stars retained their individual earnings from projects during their marriage, their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion remains unsold, and details of its division are still unclear. Additionally, Lopez plans to legally drop Affleck from her last name following the finalized divorce.

Despite the emotional moment, Lopez is embracing 2025 with optimism. A source close to the singer revealed, “There’s a lot of positivity for the year ahead. It’s a big year for her.” Her performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman recently earned a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival, with early Oscar buzz surrounding the film. As Lopez moves forward, it’s clear she’s channeling her emotions into her work and embracing a new chapter in her life.