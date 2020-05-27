Jennifer Lopez gets goofy and dances in the rain and jumps into swimming a pool amidst lockdown; Watch video

Jennifer Lopez dances in the rain and jumps into the swimming pool while beau Alex Rodriguez records her video.

The quarantine phase has got Jennifer Lopez all goofy and a new video shared by Alex Rodriguez is proof of the same. Recently, A-Rod took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of his lady love Jennifer Lopez dancing in the rain amidst the lockdown. The Coronavirus scare is getting on to people. At the present moment, it is one of the biggest stress that the people have but letting it go and enjoying the day is something that we must learn in order to keep ourselves cheerful and Jennifer Lopez is exactly teaching us the same.

As seen in the video, Jennifer Lopez is playing in the rain and she looks breathtaking in the white tank top with matching pants. Completely drenched in the rain, JLo is stretching her arms open and it sure looks like a vibe. The actress is enjoying the moment as "The Time Of My Life" from the 1987 film Dirty Dancing is playing in the background. "Are you going to jump in the pool? You want to jump in the pool?" Alex asks JLo and she runs towards the pools and jumps into it.

Check out the video:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were all set to exchange wedding vows in Summer 2020. The couple had been planning a destination wedding in Italy and had already started making reservations. However, the Coronavirus lockdown spoiled their plans like many other couples looking forward to getting married in 2020. In an interview, JLo had revealed that she was feeling heartbroken over indefinitely postponing her marriage with A-Rod but it seems like both of them are helping each other stay strong and living the present instead of worrying about what happens next.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez feels heartbroken over postponing her marriage with Alex Rodriguez indefinitely due to COVID 19

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×