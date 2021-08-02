Jennifer Lopez gives a callback to her 2000s romance with Ben Affleck by wearing THIS throwback accessory?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance has been making the headlines for every little thing and according to recent reports, JLo recently gave fans the ultimate throwback moment as she was seen sporting the Harry Winston bracelet that Affleck reportedly gifted her in 2002. Eagle-eyed fans seemed to have noticed Lopez wearing the diamond bracelet Affleck gave her nearly 19 years ago during their recent vacation. Not long ago, the singer was also seen wearing a necklace with 'Ben' written on it. Looks like, Ben and Jen's romance is here to stay and how.

In the past weeks, Lopez and Affleck have made significant progress when it comes to their rekindled romance. From making their relationship Instagram official on her 52nd birthday to their PDA-filled photos from the yacht, the couple hasn't been shying away from flaunting their love.

As per an ET source, the couple is going strong and also seem serious about each other saying, "They’re spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around."

After their love-filled vacation, there seems to be a possibility that the duo may be moving in together soon considering not long ago they were spotted house-hunting accompanied by JLo's kids. The couple did take enough time to bond together as a family and during the fourth of July weekend, also enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with Lopez's twins and also Affleck's son. Bennifer 2.0 is making fans hopeful about the duo finding their happily ever after this time.

