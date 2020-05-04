Jennifer Lopez gives Shakira a tutorial on twerking at the Super Bowl rehearsal; Shares a glimpse on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez gives twerking lessons to Shakira at the Super Bowl rehearsal in a throwback video shared by her.

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle on the weekend to share a throwback memory from the Super Bowl rehearsals that took place a few months ago. JLo and Shakira catched up at the rehearsals and joined forces for an epic halftime show in February. Sharing a behind the scene moment with her fans today, JLo seems to be revisiting good times during the lockdown. In a never seen before video, Jennifer Lopez is seen giving Shakira a tutorial on twerking and we can't deny their hips don't lie!

While she gave Shakira a few tips on how to get her twerking right, JLo jokingly added "My mom taught me that when I was 4." "I do it with my knees, I shake my knees," Jennifer explained to Shakira and helped her out. "I can't believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show! So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira," Jennifer Lopez captioned her post.

When it comes to oh-so-chic moves, both, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira can give other women a run for their money. For the first time in history, two Latina women co-headlined the Pepsi halftime show gig at the Super Bowl LIV earlier this year and complemented each other throughout their 12 minutes long performance and repeated the same at Shakira's 43rd birthday celebrations on February 2. Shakira’s 'Hips Don’t Lie' and 'She Wolf,' as well as Jennifer Lopez's 'Let's Get Loud' and 'On the Floor', the two collaborated performing to their hit chartbusters.

