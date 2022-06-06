Jennifer Lopez gives a shoutout to Ben Affleck during her winning speech at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez was honoured with the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 ceremony. The awards show took place on June 5, 2022 in California and JLo walked the red carpet looking like an absolute diva as she wore a black outfit. Lopez delivered an emotional speech at the ceremony where she also thanked her fiance Ben Affleck.

After getting engaged earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck haven't made any public appearances and recently for the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 as well, Lopez arrived on the red carpet alone but made sure to give a sweet shoutout to Affleck and her family in her awards speech. After accepting the Generation Award, she said, "Ben and everybody at home, hi! Wait for me to have dinner, I'll be home by 7!"

In her speech, Lopez further also spoke about her career and added, "I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart," she said. "The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that's how I knew I had to grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong", via E!

Jennifer Lopez revealed her engagement to Ben Affleck in her newsletter. She also revealed how he proposed to her and that it came as a surprise to her on a quiet Saturday, the duo was spending at home.

