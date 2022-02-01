Jennifer Lopez grateful for ‘second chance’ with Ben Affleck; Duo holds their relationship ‘sacred’

Jennifer Lopez recently spoke to People magazine and opened up about how grateful she is for her current state of personal life and career. The singer, performer, actor and businesswoman told the magazine "I've never been better. It's just that we're all in a very beautiful moment." Referencing her romance with Ben Affleck, the 52-year-old star said: "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance." If you didn't know, the couple who dated for 2 years in the 2000s reconnected last spring but were still “a little bit of fearful," acknowledging the media that surrounded them the first time around. "Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled."

This time, however, Jennifer noted: "We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again.' We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us. I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does. ... We hold it sacred."

After almost 2 decades, the pop star noted how things are different, "It's beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. ... There's more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice. When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don't take it for granted. I honestly believe that love rules all. Love always conquers everything — relationships, kids, work, work relationships. It's all about how loving, open and accepting you can be. Not having an ego about things and just embracing all the good, always looking at the positive. When you're in a good, healthy relationship, everybody benefits from that. Everybody."

A loving and respectful partner, Affleck, 49, has put in the hard emotional work to better himself along the way, she says. "I'm so proud of him, I'm so proud of the man he's become that I've watched from afar. Being honest with each other, being loving, that's just the basis of everything. I feel like he's at a place in his life where — just like how I feel about myself — it's been a journey of learning yourself and figuring yourself out, getting to a place where you feel really good on your own and who you are so you can be in a happy, healthy relationship. To see the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is — he is so everything I always knew he was and wanted to be."

As for what the future holds, Lopez said: "I just want my future to be full of love and happiness, with my children and my partner. I think everybody just wants to be happy, with somebody to go on the journey with and grow old with, and I feel good about that right now."

