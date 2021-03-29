Jennifer Lopez grooves to ex flame Drake's song in a 'Sunday mood' post amid reunion with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez enjoys 'Sunday' vibes to ex-boyfriend Drake's song in the midst of relationship drama with her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez recently stunned everyone with her gorgeous 'Sunday' mood post on social media as she shared a video of herself enjoying some pool time with mimosas. Apart from her stunning look, one thing that caught everyone's attention though was also the song she was grooving to. Lopez was seen vibing to her ex-boyfriend Drake's 2020 song, Popstar. Considering the recent drama surrounding her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, fans were quick to question if JLo was sending some mixed signals with her social media post.

Lopez has been in the Dominican Republican for the shoot of her upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding. Her fiance and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez on the other hand has been making frequent visits to the Dominican Republican to spend time with Lopez. After reports claimed that their relationship had reached a breaking point, it has been reported by People that the duo has decided to give it another chance.

After getting clicked whilst spending some romantic time together, the couple recently also appeared in their first picture together since the breakup rumours on A-Rod's Instagram account. Reportedly it has also been mentioned that their relationship is now heading in the "right direction", as per People.

With Lopez chilling to a Drake song, while rumour mills may be abuzz about an apparent hint, it could also turn out to be that Lopez simply loves Drake's music. The duo was first romantically linked back in late 2016. In December 2016, the duo confirmed their relationship on Instagram with a picture of them in a snuggle. Although in 2017, during her appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Lopez confirmed the breakup with Drake saying, "Let me clear this up," said Lopez. "I am not with Drake."

As for her relationship with A-Rod, it looks like the reunion has done its wonders for the couple who seem much closer now even on social media. Rodriguez recently dropped a few heart emojis on JLo's IG post, suggesting that the duo are back to expressing their love for one another.

