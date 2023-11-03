Jennifer Lopez gushes about husband Ben Affleck's influence on her

Jennifer Lopez, often known as J.Lo, recently opened up about how her husband, Ben Affleck, has influenced her feelings about beauty. At 54 years old, she is more comfortable and content with herself than ever before, and she attributes some of that to Ben.

Jennifer Lopez gushed about Ben Affleck's influence on her

In a conversation about her new Beso Balm with Vogue, Jennifer Lopez shared that “I’m finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically,” she added “Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today.”

She acknowledged "Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value,” Lopez added, “I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else.” Elsewhere in the conversation, Jennifer admitted to using some of her skincare products on Ben. “I do put that JLo Glow Serum on him!” It's clear that their relationship is a source of happiness and positivity for both of them.

Jennifer recently shared some stunning photos on Instagram of her date night outfit. She wore a beautiful green, form-fitting dress with open-toe heels for a romantic evening with Ben. Her caption read, "Date Night," and many of her 252 million followers filled the comments section with compliments and adoration.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline

Ben and Jennifer celebrated their first wedding anniversary in August. Jennifer shared throwback wedding photos on Instagram and expressed her love and gratitude for Ben. Their relationship has had its ups and downs, but they seem to have found a deep connection and happiness together.

Ben and Jennifer, often referred to as "Bennifer," first began dating about 20 years ago, and they even got engaged in 2002. However, they parted ways in 2004. Jennifer later married singer Marc Anthony and had twins with him. Ben was married to Jennifer Garner and has three children with her. Despite these previous relationships and the passage of time, Ben and Jennifer found their way back to each other and got married in 2022, marking a new chapter in their lives together.