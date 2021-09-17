Jennifer Lopez gushes about Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's The Last Duel; Shares PICS from its Venice premiere

Bennifer fans, there’s good news for you! Jennifer Lopez has taken to her social media platform to gush about beau Ben Affleck’s movie The Last Duel. Lopez, 52, has urged fans to watch it once the movie is released. Speaking of the hard work that went behind the film, Lopez has congratulated Affleck and Matt Damon for creating an ‘amazing’ movie.

“Throwback to Venice Film Festival for the premiere of The Last Duel...I had such a beautiful time,” Lopez began. Opening up on her excitement, JLo said that she has been waiting eagerly for the movie’s release. “It’s the first script Matt and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting,” Lopez penned, who didn’t seem to stop gushing over the film and her beau Affleck.

JLo also revealed her take on the cast of the movie, and congratulated the lead actress Jodie Comer for being ‘awesome.’ “The acting by the whole cast is fantastic,” JLo penned. Revealing how her Venice Film Festival trip was, Lopez took to calling it a ‘magical trip’ as she shared some never-seen-before pictures of her from the premiere of The Last Duel wearing the iconic white Hobeika dress!

At the Venice Film Festival, Jen and Ben were spotted packing on the PDA in a water taxi while arriving at the venue. Later, JLo and Ben dressed classy for The Last Duel’s premiere. In one of the pictures, Ben, being the attentive boyfriend that he is, was spotted helping JLo with her handbag. Some days later, the two made a special appearance at the MET Gala 2021, where they kissed while their masks were on and garnered many headlines!

