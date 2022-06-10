Jennifer Lopez gushes about building a future with Ben Affleck: This is the best time of my life

Jennifer Lopez is making her feelings known. During a Thursday interview on Good Morning America, the singer, 52, raved about how "fulfilling" her relationship with Ben Affleck is. The superstar claims she's having the "best time" of her life, more than a year into her restored romance with Ben Affleck and two months after their second engagement.

“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” Jennifer said as per Page Six. She further added, “I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really want to savor the moment. I just want to stay real present in it as much as I can.” Although Jen and Ben never had children together, they united their two families after reuniting in April 2021.

For those unversed, Jennifer has two children with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Ben has three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The pair has been seen out and about with each other's children many times in the previous year. Jen and Ben met in the early 2000s and were only days away from marrying in September 2003 when they called off the wedding. They remained together for many months after that until splitting in January 2004. They remained friends throughout the years and reconnected when J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez split in the spring of 2021. Ben proposed in April 2022, and they've been on a quest together while house-hunting ever since.

Jennifer, apart from her personal life, is now experiencing a lot of success in her work life. Halftime, her documentary movie on rehearsing for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show, will release on June 14, on Netflix.

