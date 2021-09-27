Jennifer Lopez had 'love on her mind' during Global Citizen Live concert as Ben Affleck romance heats up

Jennifer Lopez recently took to the stage of the Global Citizen Live concert for COVID vaccination awareness and in-between performing her chart-topping songs, the entertainer couldn’t help but say a few words about love and romance. The Hustlers star, 52, wowed fans as she performed her songs--“Jenny from the Block, “Cambia el Paso,” “All I Have” with LL Cool J, and “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny” with Ja Rule. Between performing the crowd-pleasers, JLO said that she only wanted to perform love songs that night! “We can do anything with love. Love makes miracles, trust me. I guess you could say, I don’t know, I got love on the brain. Have love on my mind lately, I don’t know what it is,” the singer gushed as the crowd cheered. After the event, Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted leaving the event together as per photos published by Daily Mail.

Prior to that, the couple made headlines for making their red carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Ben’s film The Last Duel on September 10. Lopez wore a white Georges Hobeika gown with a plunging neckline and beaded accents, while the Argo director sported a black tuxedo.

If you aren’t familiar, Bennifer originally dated between 2002 and 2004 but broke off their engagement. Recently, the pair reunited in April after Lopez split from then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. One month later, a source told Us Weekly that the duo was “full-on dating.”

