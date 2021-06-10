Jennifer Lopez has Ben Affleck's ex wife Jennifer Garner's 'seal of approval' amid Bennifer's reconciliation

As per a new source report, Jennifer Garner is on board when it comes to her ex-husband Ben Affleck's reunion with his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner is one supportive ex-wife to Ben Affleck if a recent source report by US Weekly is to be believed. In case you were living under a rock, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who previously dated and were engaged from 2002 to 2004, are back together in 2021 and stronger than ever. Flying between Los Angeles and Miami, the reconciled couple is doing whatever it takes to make it work the second time around.

According to a source, US Weekly was informed that "JLo has Jennifer Garner's seal of approval," and that "JLo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother." Interestingly, the two Jens' have crossed paths over the years as per the insider. This news doesn't come as much a surprise given the cordial equation that Garner and Affleck share even after their divorce was finalised in 2018. More importantly, it's their co-parenting duties that have kept the exes extremely amicable.

Jennifer and Ben have three kids - Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. On the other hand, Jennifer and her ex-husband Marc Anthony share two kids - twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz, 13.

In a prior report, a source had revealed to US Weekly, "Ben is great with kids and that is what really rekindled JLo's attraction to him." While their kids will always be their main priority, it seems like Jennifer and Ben are really going through leaps and bounds for Bennifer 2.0 to have a happy ending.

