Jennifer Lopez has completely ‘cut off’ contact with Alex Rodriguez; Source says ‘She doesn’t trust him’

According to a new report, Jennifer Lopez who called off her wedding with Alex Rodriguez has completely cut contact with him. Take a look.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been making headlines ever since the two announced their split. Prior to them calling off the engagement, there were countless rumours about the couple’s relationship issues. However, the two had denied it at that time. In the past few weeks, there has been speculation about Jennifer’s allegedly dating her ex-fiancé and actor Ben Affleck. The two, popularly known as Bennifer, got engaged back in 2002 and their relationship was the talk of the town. However, they decided to call off the wedding a year later. According to sources, the two have been spotted hanging out more often since Lopez and Rodriguez called it quits.

According to what an insider told People, Lopez has completely “cut off” contact with Rodriguez ever since the two parted ways. The insider also explained why adding, “Alex is not thrilled,” about her reunion with Affleck and that it ‘hurts his ego’. The source continued he was under the impression that he would be friends with Lopez even after the separation. However, the singer allegedly cut him off because “he is acting so needy.”

The source also added that Lopez is very happy about her decision to end the relationship. “She tried for a long time to get her relationship with Alex to work. She feels good that she decided to break it off,” the insider added and also said Lopez doesn’t trust him. She just doesn’t trust him and didn’t want to waste any more time,” the source stated.

Also Read| Jennifer Lopez 'has feelings' for Ben Affleck as things move in a romantic direction for Bennifer?

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×