Jennifer Lopez 'has feelings' for Ben Affleck as things move in a romantic direction for Bennifer?

According to a new report about Bennifer 2.0, "Jennifer Lopez is still very excited about how things are going with Ben Affleck."

Things are definitely heading in the right direction for Bennifer, according to new reports, and fans couldn't be more excited! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made everyone do a 180-degree turn to the early 2000s when the pair were not only spotted hanging out in Los Angeles recently but even went for a weekend getaway to Big Sky, Montana.

According to US Weekly, a source revealed that Jennifer really enjoyed her Montana trip with Ben and more importantly, she's loving her ex-fiance's "friendship." However, the insider added that JLo isn't in any rush to try "anything romantic" after breaking off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez but she's "still in contact" with Affleck after their getaway. "[She] has feelings for Ben. They are taking it slowly, but things are moving in a romantic direction. She is focused on her kids and she’s working in Miami," the source added.

On the other hand, according to People, a source close to Jennifer divulged that even though the pair parted ways since bonding in Montana last week, "[Jennifer] is in touch with Ben every day. They are making plans to see each other. Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben."

We're couldn't be happier for Bennifer 2.0 to stay alive and thrive!

While Jennifer broke things off with Alex for good in April, Ben and his ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas broke up in January of this year.

