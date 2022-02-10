Jennifer Lopez on her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck: I don’t think anybody was more surprised than us

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one couple who are redefining romance in Hollywood. The couple has proved that when true love exists, exes can get back together. Ever since they rekindled their romance in April last year, JLo and Ben have been looking their happiest and Lopez believes that none of them imagined this would happen 18 years later.

During her appearance on The Ellen Show to promote her upcoming film Marry Me, Lopez spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about getting back together with Ben Affleck after 18 years. While DeGeneres started off by not mentioning Affleck's name and merely asking the singer what was new in her life, Lopez couldn't stop smiling knowing what the talk show host was hinting at.

Ellen then went straight to the point and asked, "Never would I pry, [so] what was it like the first night getting back together?" She further added, "I can’t imagine. It must be like, 'Oh my, God! We’re back together after 18 years!' That’s like — right?"

Responding to DeGeneres' question, Lopez blushingly admitted, "I don’t think anybody was more surprised than us. The Marry Me star further added, "You never could imagine something like that could happen. It’s a beautiful thing."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first sparked rumours of their rekindled romance back in May, nearly a month after Lopez ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. After confirming their romance with a cosy snap on Instagram that JLo shared on her birthday, the couple has since made several red carpet appearances together as well, including the most recent one where Affleck accompanied Lopez for the premiere of her upcoming film.

