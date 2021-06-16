Jennifer Lopez honours sister Lynda on her 50th birthday; Shares videos from party minus Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share an emotional video of herself giving a toast for sister Lynda's birthday.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her sister Lynda's 50th birthday in a big bash that also included some big emotional moments. The party was attended by Lopez along with Ben Affleck and it was at this very party that the duo was spotted making out, thus confirming their romance. Lopez recently took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the celebration that left out Affleck since the duo may take some time before making things official.

In one of the videos shared by Lopez, she was seen giving an emotional toast at the birthday bash. JLo got teary-eyed as she spoke about the relationship she shares with her sister and said, "We’ll always be here for each other, but today, we celebrate you. We celebrate you because you’re an amazing, talented, beautiful, gorgeous angel from heaven. And I’m so lucky to have you as my baby sister and best friend for 50 years."

The singer had also shared a birthday tribute for her sister along with a few gorgeous pictures of them as she wrote, "My baby sister…I love you…you are and have always been my original bestie…my partner in crime, my ride or die. The one who has always celebrated me in the good times and encouraged me in the tough ones."

Check out Jennifer Lopez's birthday tribute for her sister:

According to US Weekly, Lynda is one of the members of Bennifer’s inner circle who approves of their rekindled romance. It seems Lopez's mother has also given a green light to their relationship given that she was spotted spending time with Affleck in Las Vegas last week where the actor was filming a project.

