Jennifer Lopez introduces her child Emme with gender neutral pronouns during joint stage performance

Jennifer Lopez was recently joined by her 14-year-old child, Emme for a performance at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. The duo performed a duet of Christina Perri's A Thousand Years at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala and during the same when introducing Emme on stage, JLo used gender-neutral pronouns.

As reported by The Independent, according to The Independent, Lopez first joked that Muñiz was "very, very busy, booked and pricey," and that they are "worth every single penny because they're my favourite duet partner of all time." Lopez then called Emme on stage saying, "The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't. So this is a very special occasion."

Jennifer's introduction of Emme particularly caught the attention of netizens who noticed how she used the they/them pronouns for the same. Fans lauded JLo for her move. The singer shares Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Following Muñiz's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, both JLo and Anthony had expressed that they were proud of their child.

In the meantime, Lopez recently celebrated Father's Day with a sweet post she shared in honour of Ben Affleck as she described him as the "most selflessless daddy ever." Lopez who got engaged to the actor earlier this year dropped a video which showcased the couple's romantic moments together as she wrote in the caption, "Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love."

