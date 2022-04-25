Jennifer Lopez jams to Nicki Minaj as she shows off her engagement ring in new video; WATCH

Jennifer Lopez is all about green. On Sunday, the 52-year-old star showed off her favourite colour while she was cruising in a car and enjoying her green lollipop in a new video post on Instagram. But it was not the lollipop that caught the fans' eyes, it was instead the gorgeous green bling on her ring finger that excited all. For the unversed, earlier in April, Lopez got engaged to Hollywood royalty Ben Affleck.

In her post, Lopez jammed to Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s Blick Blick as she held her phone up high and filmed herself enjoying her green lollipop. Though the highlight of the video was at the end when the Marry me actress came closer to the frame to give some kisses to her fans while she also flashed her ring for the world to admire once again. Previously, Lopez announced her engagement with her rekindled romance, Ben Affleck in her newsletter as the couple got engaged for a second time after they broke it off back in 2004 when the media and public interest had piled up to a peak on the pair and made it difficult to continue their relationship.

Meanwhile, on her post, Lopez captioned the video, "Green lollipop kisses," and added a green heart to the blend. The couple got back together last year and broke the internet as fans started calling this era of the duo "Bennifer 2.0" given the fact that this is their second try at a relationship. According to reports, this time around the couple has plans to keep their wedding details private until they are ready to come out to the world and flaunt their marriage to their hearts' content.

Check out Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post below:

