From Jennifer Lopez to Katy Perry, here's how Hollywood stars celebrated Easter

From Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to Katy Perry, here's a sneak-peek into how Hollywood stars celebrated Easter this Sunday.

The festive season this year may be very different from the other years but the spirit of the people is still alive! Despite the Coronavirus pandemic that has put social distancing protocols in place across the globe, people worldwide are doing their best to keep the monotony away. Easter is a festivity that marks the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. Every year the festival is celebrated with cookies, easter eggs, chocolates, candies, easter bunnies, scrumptious meals, mouth-watering desserts, fancy costumes and what not!

As the occasion fell on April 12 this year amidst the social distancing phase, Hollywood celebs had their own way of celebrating Easter at their homes this time. From Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Bryant, Jenna Dewan, Kloe Kardashian, Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson, Liam Hemsworth and many others took to their social media handles yesterday and gave their fans a sneak-peek of how their Easter celebrations amidst the quarantine looked like. Check it out:

Sylvester Stallone

The Rocky fame celebrated Easter along with his wife and three daughters at their home. The 73-year-old actor wore bunny ears and posed with his family as they celebrated the festival indoors. The actor also video called his long-time friend, the Terminator alum, Arnold Schwarzenegger, after a fun session with his family and posted the pictures on his Instagram handle.

Jessica Simpson

The Canadian singer had a fun time with her family as they dressed up to celebrate Easter. Jessica wore a super cute suit with pink bunny ears and put on a face mask to get ready for Easter. The singer couldn't hold back her excitement as she began preparing for the festivity at 5:30 in the morning. The family of 5 posed together and got many pictures clicked that Jessica posted on her Instagram handle.

Liam Hemsworth

Liam's shirtless picture that the actor posted on Sunday evening comes as an Easter treat for all his fans. He posed for the camera with a cup of tea in his hand as he lazed around in his bed and encouraged his fans to stay home on Easter. "Happy Easter! Stay safe. Stay in bed," Liam Hemsworth captioned his picture.

Jenna Fischer

With the lockdown orders across the country, it seems rather difficult to get several crates of eggs all at once but Jenna Fischer has a hack to solve this problem! On this Easter, Jenna showed his creative side and made egg-shaped desserts for the celebration and decorated them with colourful icing in place of real eggs and oh boy! they make for perfect easter eggs, even better than the real ones.

Katy Perry

The pregnant singer looked cuter than ever as she wore a bunny costume to celebrate Easter. She covered her baby bump beneath the rabbit outfit and clicked a mirror selfie. She also promised ti to come live and answer questions about American Idol that has been put on halt in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The couple celebrated Easter along with their 4 kids together in their house and posed for a family photograph with Bunny filter, making up for the bunny ears hairband. JLo posted the video on her Instagram handle where she wished her fans asking them to stay strong and pray for themselves and their families.

Celine Dion

The 52-year-old singer decorated a tree in her garden to celebrate Easter. "As we all spend this #EasterSunday at home, now more than ever, I want to wish you and your loved ones the very best of health… let's take care of each other -Love, Celine," she wrote as she shared a picture of herself in bunny ears.

Kylie Jenner

The beauty mogul reunited with old flame Travis Scott to celebrate Easter with her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Not only did she bake delicious easter cookies, pizza, and decorated Easter eggs, but also had a fun time by the pool along with her family, to celebrate the occasion at Palm Springs.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian made sure her daughter True Thompson has the best birthday ever despite the social distancing phase. The doting mother left no stone unturned to create a little fairyland for her daughter as it called for a double celebration, for Easter and for her birthday falling on the same day. Khloe not only got her tasty Easter treats but also decorated her room with a fake ice cream parlour and other fancy things. She got her a number of pink and red balloons and everything that a little girl would ever want.

