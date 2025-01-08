Jennifer Lopez Keeps $5M Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Following Their Divorce Settlement; Report

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly keeping her engagement ring from Ben Affleck following their divorce.

The Unstoppable actress, per their divorce settlement documents reviewed by Page Six, is retaining the sparkler from the actor, which is estimated to be worth $5 million. The former couple settled their divorce on Monday, January 6, nearly five months after Lopez initiated the proceedings to end their two-year marriage.

According to the outlet, the ring is a rare 8.5-carat natural green diamond, flanked by a matching pair of trapezoid-shaped white rocks.

ALSO READ: ‘She’s In A Really Good Place’: Jennifer Lopez Is Focusing On Having A Fresh Start Following Her Split From Ben Affleck

In her divorce filing on August 20, 2024, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding, Lopez asked the judge to waive spousal support entitlement for both parties and to restore her maiden name, which she had changed to Affleck following her wedding to the Oscar winner.

At the time, JLo also mentioned that both parties were unaware of the community and quasi-community properties they owned, so the division of assets would take place at a later time.

Not much information has come out about Affleck and Lopez’s divorce settlement.

As for the ring, Affleck chose a unique color for Lopez, keeping in mind her favorite color. He also engraved the heartfelt jewelry piece with the phrase: “not.going.anywhere,” which was how he would sign their emails when they first rekindled their romance, according to Lopez.

Advertisement

Shortly after their split, an insider told OK Magazine that Lopez has no intention of returning her engagement ring, as she considers it a gift from her then-estranged, now ex-husband.

“Just because the relationship did not work out doesn’t mean she has to give it back.”

Lopez, per the tipster, had zero guilt about keeping it, and Ben didn’t mind it either, as he’d already done it before and knew what he was getting into.

Bennifer, for those unversed, were engaged to be married between 2002 and 2004, and the actor had reportedly given her a similar style 6.10-carat radiant-cut pink Harry Winston diamond at that time.

Despite their divorce, the former flames appear to be on good terms, as Lopez was seen exiting the actor’s Los Angeles home on Sunday, January 5, a day before news broke that their separation had been finalized.

ALSO READ: 'Best Has Yet To Come': Jennifer Lopez Shares Her 2024 Recap VIDEO Amid Divorce From Ben Affleck; SEE Here