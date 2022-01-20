Jennifer Lopez keeps Ben Affleck close to her heart; Posts pics of her BEN necklace on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez recently showcased her boyfriend Ben Affleck’s name in a very public way. Taking to her Instagram account, the performer, singer and actress shared a few photos of her recent look and in the pictures, she was seen wearing a necklace with Ben’s name on it. If you didn't know, the Batman actor gifted JLo the necklace on her 52nd birthday as they sailed around Saint-Tropez. You can see Jennifer’s post here.

Jennnifer was first seen wearing the necklace during a walk through the streets of Monaco as the necklace with alphabets BEN stood out in the paparazzi photos. This isn't the first time the actress has shown love for Ben’s name on her Instagram, just last month, Jennifer posted a picture of herself holding a mug with a massive “B” written on it.

If you didn't know, Jennifer and Ben rekindled their 17-year-old romance in April following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez to whom the singer was engaged for two years.

Back in September 2022, Ben spoke to AdWeek and opened up about Jennifer’s inspirational career, said: "I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of colour approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them.” Adding on about how he feels about her, Affleck mentioned that he's in "awe" of the effect she has on the world. Calling her work something that's historic, Affleck also mentioned, "I can only stand by and admire with respect."