Jennifer Lopez on leaked wedding video of her singing to Ben Affleck: This was stolen without our consent

Jennifer Lopez has addressed a viral video from her and Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding where she was seen serenading her new husband with a song. On Friday, August 26, a footage began circulating on social media of JLo performing a seemingly new and unreleased song to husband Ben Affleck during their lavish wedding held at Affleck's Georgia estate.

After a fan account re-shared the footage on Instagram, Lopez commented on the post that the video was "stolen without our consent." Addressing the leaked video, she wrote, "This was taken without permission. Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from because we had NDAs and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share."

Lopez further also mentioned, "Anything I put out private is OnThe JLo and it’s to share with my fans, which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money", vis Just Jared. Previously too, Jennifer had shared all the details of her Vegas wedding in her newsletter On the JLo and looks like she will be sharing more from her Georgia wedding on the same as well.

Following their impromptu wedding in Vegas, Lopez shared photos as well as a detailed post about how the couple decided to get married. She also revealed details about her wedding dress which happened to be an old one from a movie. As for her Georgia wedding, JLo wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown.

