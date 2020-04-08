Jennifer Lopez on marriage with Alex Rodriguez: COVID 19 has affected the wedding plans; not sure about dates

The singer further reveals that her wedding plans with fiance Alex Rodriguez have been affected by the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The I'm into You singer Jennifer Lopez appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on its at-home version. The host of the show, Ellen DeGeneres made sure to ask the singer about her wedding plans. The stunning couple, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged while they were on a romantic gateway in the month of March in 2019. The Ain’t Your Mama singer reveals that she has no idea what will happen in the future hinting at the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The stunner did say that the COVID-19 crisis has surely affected her wedding plans and now she is unsure about the wedding dates.

The singer further reveals that her wedding plans with fiance Alex Rodriguez have been affected by the global Coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest news reports, the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer has kept the details of her wedding to Alex Rodriguez a complete secret. Jennifer Lopez goes to mention that she will wait and see how the situation unfolds in the coming days with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fans and music lovers across the world are eagerly waiting to see the Amor, Amor, Am singer as a bride.

The Live it Up singer Jennifer Lopez is leaving no stone unturned to keep her fans and followers entertained. The gorgeous couple, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did the Flip the Switch challenge and the fans were thoroughly delighted to see it. Now, only time will tell what Lopez does about rescheduling her wedding dates.

