Jennifer Lopez moving to Los Angeles to be with Ben Affleck? Reports reveal it's officially happening

Several reports have been stating that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to make the long distance work. Now, news of the singer moving to LA have surfaced.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have sent not just their respective fans into a tizzy, but the paparazzi too. After a brief reunion last month, the former lovers were snapped hanging out and taking trips. Jennifer, who called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez a few months ago, has been based in Miami for quite sometime. Whereas, Ben Affleck is based in Los Angeles for the sake of his children and work. Last week, several reports had stated that the JLo and Ben are planning to make the long distance work.

However, a latest report in E!News, reveals that Jennifer Lopez is officially moving to Los Angeles. Citing a source, the report revealed that the singer is looking for a fresh start and thus is "packing up her Miami rental". While there is no clarity on when JLo is planning to move, the Hustlers actress has began her own homework.

"She will be between LA and the Hamptons this summer, but LA will be her base. She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall," a source revealed.

Adding, the source said, "She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their LA home soon." For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck met and fell in love on the sets of Gigli in 2002, got engaged the same year and broke off their engagement in early 2004.

Earlier, a source had revealed to Entertainment Tonight, "They are both hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort in. They have both matured and are on the same page and it has been easy."

We wonder if we will see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in LA together anytime soon!

