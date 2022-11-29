Jennifer Lopez on Ben Affleck's engagement ring engraving, Bennifer's 1st breakup feeling like death and more

20 years after her third studio album This Is Me... Then, Jennifer Lopez recently announced a sequel; her ninth studio album titled This Is Me... Now. The highly-awaited, upcoming album is heavily influenced by her rekindled relationship with husband Ben Affleck . While we have to wait until next year for new J. Lo music to come out, the 53-year-old singer-actress sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music for a candid chat about her the inspiration behind her new work. During the in-depth tête-à-tête, Lopez was no filters attached as she spoke about Bennifer's love story, the triumphs and tribulations in equal measure.

Jennifer Lopez on Ben Affleck Romance Not Being Love at First Sight & How Tabloid Culture Led to Bennifer Breakup

During the aforementioned conversation, Jennifer Lopez revealed that it wasn't love at first sight when it came to her and Ben Affleck's romance beginnings back in 2002: "I think what happened is, as we worked together, we became such good friends. We realized that we were crazy about each other. I found myself kind of thinking about him after the movie [Gigli] was over. And having to take care of my own business, because I was coming out of a relationship at that time. But it's like you just knew it. It's just like, 'This is the person I want to be with.' And that happened over a period of months. It wasn't an instant thing because we weren't allowed to do that. Yeah, it kind of grew over time."

As their engagement in 2002 led to intense media scrutiny, Bennifer sadly called it quits in 2004. On how fame and tabloid culture destroyed her relationship with Ben Affleck, the first time around, J. Lo recalled, "It was a new thing and it destroyed us. That was part of what destroyed us was the outside energy that was coming at us. And we loved each other. It was hard. It felt, at times, unfair, but neither one of us is that person to be like, woe is me. So we were like, well, we just got to dust it off and keep it moving."

On how Bennifer was fuelled professionally post their breakup, the Shotgun Wedding star added, "I think, in the weirdest way, that it motivated both of us to then become and do the things that we wound up doing, which is going into hyper-gear. He went into hyper-gear and I went into hyper-gear. But not together. We had to do it separately. He went on to start directing, win his Oscar, do his second Oscar, do his thing where people had written him off in a way. The same thing with me. It was just like people were like, 'Her music career's over. She's this, she's that.' You know what I mean? I wasn't getting movies. I had to power my way back. I had to work and work. I got divorced and I was like, 'Okay, I'll do the reality show. I'll do the television show. I'll do the single. I'll do this.' And it was just, 'Okay, I'm going to go on tour for the first time.' All these things with two babies. It fueled us in a weird way that we felt we had to prove ourselves again."

Jennifer Lopez on Ben Affleck Breakup Being The "Biggest Heartbreak" But With An Eventual Happy Ending

Jennifer Lopez also recounted how breaking up with Ben Affleck was "the biggest heartbreak of my life." However, almost two decades later, Bennifer would get their "happy ending.": "Dude, I wouldn't even perform these records. It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending. "That would never happen. We're not going to write that because nobody would believe it" ending. It's funny because when me and Ben got back together, he was like, 'You never performed the songs. You never did, I'm Glad. You never did this. You never did that.' I was like, 'You're right. It was painful.' It was a part of me then that I had to put away to move on and survive. It was a survival tactic, for sure."

Jennifer Lopez on Bennifer 2.0

When it came to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's pleasantly surprising rekindling, J. Lo shared, "I think now that we're older, we realize, it's much more clear, because even in [This is Me...] Then when we felt that way, now we know. Now, we know. And there is no questions and there is no kind of like, 'Well, let's see how this goes.' Like, 'Nope, it's me and you. That's it. All the way, till the end. That's it. It's going to be us.” When Zane Lowe asked, "Was it quick? When you came together again and realized that the love was still...," Jennifer Lopez responded, "Immediate? That was the immediate."

"[Lowe chimed in, "We're not wasting any more time."] We're not, we know. We had our kids and we had to tread lightly and carefully so they could come along with us... Because they didn't live those years before. And they're like, 'Wow, they've known each other forever.' And that's it. We did know each other forever, and we had to live these separate paths and we did other beautiful things and we had these amazing children. But when we came back together and the universe and God and, as it would have it... Once we got whole enough and complete enough and loved ourselves enough and could stand on our own two feet really completely, as the universe would have it, we were brought into each other's lives again. And it was a crack in the clouds and that song came through and it was like, 'Boom, that's it.' And we were both very sure," Jennifer Lopez stated with pride. For the unversed, Jennifer shares twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Ben shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner; Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Jennifer Lopez REVEALS Romantic Message Ben Affleck Engraved on Her Engagement Ring

While talking about This Is Me... Now's exciting tracklist - which also features a song named Dear Ben pt. II - Jennifer Lopez revealed the special heartwarming meaning behind one of the songs titled not. going. anywhere. And it has to do with Ben Affleck's romantic message engraved in the engagement ring that he proposed to his darling wife with: "I remember [Lopez chuckles] one of the songs that I wrote for the album, which is on the inside of this ring right here [shows her engagement ring], my engagement ring that he gave me. It says: not. going. anywhere. During my first diamond ring, he gave me the pink diamond ring, it said: "Sing." And this one, he put "not. going. anywhere." Because that is how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, 'Don't worry. Don't rush. I'm not going anywhere.'"

Jennifer Lopez on Ben Affleck Being Her "Biggest Fan"

Jennifer Lopez also gushed about how hubby Ben Affleck is her "biggest fan.": "He loves that album. He loves that music. He knows all of the words. You know what I mean? It's crazy. He also was with me while I was creating it. You know what it is to make an album. You're listening to the demos in the car. You're listening to the mixes. 'I wrote this today. What do you think of this?' It was that over and over again for two years while we were together, two-and-a-half years that we were together. He knows it so well and he loves it so much. He's my biggest fan, which is awesome, and supporter. When he came back into my life again, the same thing happened where I felt so inspired and so overtaken with emotion that it was just pouring out of me."

Bennifer 2.0 FTW!

What do you have to say about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Hollywood-esque love story? Share your personal opinion along with your excitement for This Is Me... Now with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.