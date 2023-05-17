Jennifer Lopez on experiencing guilt over her kids' lives in public eye: They didn't choose that

Jennifer Lopez is currently making headlines after she revealed that her fame has cost her teenage twins a normal childhood. In an interview with a tabloid, the ‘Mother’ star shared that she experiences guilt over Emme and Maximilian’s lives in the public eye. She further said that it’s not easy to be the child of famous parents as it comes with terms and conditions.

Jennifer Lopez experiences guilt over twins' lives in the public eye

During the interview, Jennifer was quoted saying, “I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn’t choose that. [Others are] not seeing them for who they are. And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that.”

Furthermore, she opened up about her and her ex-husband Marc Anthony’s kids being judged by strangers. She said, “Everybody has to deal with being bullied. It doesn’t matter who you are, you can get bullied. But … they know that there’s a lens on them, and that’s hard. The pain is necessary. The pain is actually good. The pain kind of makes you feel a little bit like a warrior when you get through it.”

Jennifer Lopez calls Ben Affleck 'the best dad'

Jennifer welcomed her twins in 2008 with Anthony, six years before parting ways with him. She then tied the knot with Ben Affleck in 2022 who shared three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. Talking about his parenting skills, Lopez said, “He’s an amazing dad. He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen.”

