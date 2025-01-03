Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her Character In Upcoming Movie Unstoppable; Says, ‘Women Are Strong’

Jennifer Lopez is set to star in the upcoming biopic Unstoppable. Opening up about her character in the film, the actress-singer revealed that she is quite similar to Judy Roble, whose role she will be portraying in the movie. In conversation with Variety, JLo revealed that she and her character come from “the kindred spirits.”

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the Marry Me star spoke about the common thread that linked her to Roble, including the native place and the motherly qualities.

The actress, ahead of making an appearance in the Palm Spring Film Festival, stated, "We both grew up Latina in this country. We both had children and have hopes and dreams for them. We both had challenging relationships, which left us holding our families together.”

She further added, “Women are strong. We have to be. From the minute women are born, we’re always having to prove ourselves to show we’re good enough. That creates a type of strength."

The Atlas star continued to say, "And then a lot of us give birth—and there’s nothing that makes you stronger than doing that.”

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck Reunites With Jennifer Garner as Family To Celebrate Christmas With Kids Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce

As for the upcoming movie, Unstoppable is a tale about a brave mother and son duo who fight through the challenges to get to the top. The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Born with one leg, Anthony Robles defies expectations to become a champion wrestler in college, competing against the very school that rejected him.”

Advertisement

The film previously premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024. The film made its way to the screens just weeks after Lopez’s divorce from Ben Affleck.

Amidst parting ways, Affleck has served as a producer on the film, alongside Matt Damon. The Justice League star went on to praise his ex-wife’s performance in the film by calling it “spectacular.”

Unstoppable will be available to stream on Prime Video from January 16, 2025.

ALSO READ: 'Best Has Yet To Come': Jennifer Lopez Shares Her 2024 Recap VIDEO Amid Divorce From Ben Affleck; SEE Here