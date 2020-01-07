Jennifer Lopez pens an endearing appreciation note for fiancé Alex Rodriguez; Check Out

After appearing together at the 2020 Golden Globes, Jennifer Lopez penned a sweet appreciation post for fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Check out the post.

Jennifer Lopez gushed about her “macho” fiancé Alex Rodriguez in an appreciation post shared a day after the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. The 50-year-old singer-actress was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Hustlers. While the trophy went to Laura Dern for Marriage Story's Laura Dern, the loss did not stop Jennifer from enjoyed every second of the night with her man. She even attended the Golden Globes after party with Rodriguez by her side.

“I cannot even begin to explain what having you by my side means to me... I love riding thru life with you... my biggest supporter, my rock, my macho,” she tweeted alongside a gorgeous photo featuring the couple in the back seat of a car, all glammed up for the awards show. J. Lo was not the only one appreciating and gushing about her fiancé, following her loss at the award ceremony, the 44-year-old former professional baseball shortstop shared a sweet note on Instagram, calling the singer a true champion.

I cannot even begin to explain what having you by my side means to me... I love riding thru life with you... my biggest supporter, my rock, my macho #alexappreciationpost @StevenGomillion pic.twitter.com/BoJJZ7DvAC — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 6, 2020

“Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion. For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it,” he wrote alongside a stunning picture of Jennifer from the Golden Globes red carpet.

Read More