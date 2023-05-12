Jennifer Lopez performed her own stunts in The Mother, quips 'Are they considering a woman for James Bond?'

Jennifer Lopez is set to release her highly anticipated project The Mother, on May 12, Friday, in Netflix. The project, which is directed by Niki Caro, features the celebrated actress-singer in the role of a deadly assassin, who also happens to be a mother who is on a mission to save her baby girl at all costs. The official trailer of The Mother, which was released in April, this year, looked highly promising and totally raised the expectations over the project.

Jennifer Lopez performed her own stunts in The Mother

The leading lady, who attended the grand premiere event of The Mother on May 10, Wednesday night, opened up about the film and her character in an interaction with the media. According to the reports published by Variety, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she performed the stunt sequences in the film on her own, without taking the help of a body double. "I was achy, but not hurt. I don’t think I’ve ever done an action movie like this. I do a lot of my own stunts because I’m athletic. But I have kids so I’m not going to risk anything," explained Jennifer Lopez, who is quite excited about the film's release.

JLo about playing James Bond

Amidst director Niki Caro and Jennifer Lopez's fun conversation about the risky stunt sequences in The Mother, the leading lady made a funny remark about playing James Bond on screen. When the director stated that the film seemed like an audition for her to play James Bond, JLo quipped: "Are they considering a woman for James Bond? That would be hilarious. We could do anything."

About The Mother

Along with Jennifer Lopez, The Mother features a stellar star cast including Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, Gael García Bernal, and others in key roles. According to the Netflix description, the Niki Caro directorial is based on “A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men."

