Jennifer Lopez picks up THESE sweet presents with SPECIAL meaning for Ben Affleck’s 2 daughters

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s relationship is progressing fast! The singer and entertainer recently bought the Batman actor’s two daughters a really cute present! While spending her weekend at the Day of Indulgence, which is hosted by producer Jennifer Klein, JLo, 52, stopped by one station to pick out gifts for Ben’s two daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12.

A source spoke to People magazine and described the incident: “When she stopped by the Made by Mary jewellery station, she and [her daughter] Emme picked out several ‘birth flower necklaces,’ including two for Ben‘s daughters,” the eyewitness said. Adding that JLo was going to gift the necklaces to Violet and Seraphina, at Ben‘s birthday dinner the next day.

As for the couple, they’ve not only been spending time with each other but also along with each other's kids. The duo also took a blended family trip to Disneyland during the fourth of July weekend. An US Weekly source also mentioned how Ben and JLo are thinking about the future saying, "They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together." If reports are to be believed, the couple is also currently house hunting for a mansion in LA.

According to TMZ, JLo and Affleck's recent housing hunting visit happened to have spread across the entire LA area and one house that the duo reportedly checked out seemed to be a massive property consisting of 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and several other facilities including an outdoor area for sports, swimming pool and also parking for up to 80 guests. The report also claimed that Ben and Jennifer also headed to check out another property in San Fernando Valley which happened to be a USD 40 million estate as per TMZ.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go house hunting again? Couple reportedly checked a USD 85 million estate in LA