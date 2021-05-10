Jennifer Lopez poses for an ADORABLE selfie with her twins Max and Emme to celebrate Mother's Day

Jennifer Lopez spent Mother's Day with her twins Max and Emme and called being a mother her 'greatest joy' in a heartfelt social media post.

Jennifer Lopez gave us a glimpse of her Mother's Day celebration on Sunday, as she shared several pictures of herself and her kids, 13-year-old twins, daughter Emme Maribel and son Maximilian "Max" David spending some fun family time. In the post, Lopez was seen clicking some adorable selfies with her children and even referred to them as "coconuts" in a cute caption.The Hustlers actress also shared a sweet message for her beloved mother in another post where she wrote, "It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything. This was something that has really stayed with me."

Lopez also called being a mom to be her "greatest joy" as she celebrated Mother's Day and also sent wishes to the other moms out there. She also emphasized that the special day is all about commemorating mothers and hoped they were surrounded by love, gratitude, and appreciation. Lopez's heartfelt Mother's Day post comes weeks after her recent split from fiance Alex Rodriguez. Fans were thrilled to see the singer surrounded by her family during this difficult time.

Not just JLo, but several Hollywood celebrities shared heartfelt posts on their Instagram to celebrate this special day. Kylie Jenner shared some beautiful pictures of her with daughter Stormi Webster with the caption, "I love being your mommy." Meanwhile, Joe Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Ben Affleck, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson, and several other Hollywood celebrities took to social media and dropped sweet messages dedicated to their wives and mothers.

Share your comment ×