Jennifer Lopez positively ‘upbeat’ as she grabs coffee with Marc Anthony amid Bennifer reconciliation rumours

It’s a battle of the exes! Recently single Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted getting coffee with an ex and to our surprise, it wasn’t Ben Affleck! According to a source via People magazine, the actress and entertainer was seen at the W Hotel in Miami Beach, chatting with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

For the quick caffeine fix, the singer, 51, wore a lavender workout outfit and hoop earrings, while Anthony, 52, sported an orange Miami Marlins hat and shades paired with a button-up over a white t-shirt. According to the source, "a lot of hotel guests recognized her and she was super nice and upbeat with anyone who approached." "They ordered coffee". For the unversed, the duo co-parents their 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, and have been amicable with each other since their split in 2011.

Last month, following her breakup from Alex Rodriguez in April, it was revealed that Anthony had "been comforting" the singer. "Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic. The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest," a source told People magazine at the time. "Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer."

JLo’s recent outing comes in the wake of a potential Bennifer revival, the actress has also been spending time with her former boyfriend Ben Affleck over the past month. The duo was seen taking vacations together and going to the gym together on many occasions. Amidst Jennifer’s catch up with her exes, another one of her former lovers--Diddy also posted a throwback picture with the actress last week.

